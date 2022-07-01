Carmel Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.