Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Chevron by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.05.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

