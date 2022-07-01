CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

CBRE opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

