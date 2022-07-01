Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

