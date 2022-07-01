CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

CF Industries stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

