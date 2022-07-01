CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

