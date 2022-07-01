Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $360.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

