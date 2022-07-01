Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lowered by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.05.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.78 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day moving average is $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.