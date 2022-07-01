Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $144.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.64. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.