Chiron Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,643 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

