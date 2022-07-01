Chiron Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $471,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

DIS stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

