Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.64. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

