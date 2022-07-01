Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 171.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $581,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $57,279,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 222,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $196.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.31. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $157.19 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

