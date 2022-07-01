Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $467.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

