Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,092,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,266.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,570.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

