Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

