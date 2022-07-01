Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Chevron by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.78 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day moving average is $150.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

