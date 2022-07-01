Cross Staff Investments Inc Purchases 145 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

