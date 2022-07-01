Cross Staff Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $148.62 and a one year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

