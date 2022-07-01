Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 280,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

