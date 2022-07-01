Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $1.48 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

