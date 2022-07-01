Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,653 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,274.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,576.27. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

