Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cummins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after buying an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.84. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

