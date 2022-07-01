David B. Musket Sells 17,775 Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $78,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,871.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 5.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

