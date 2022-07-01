David B. Musket Sells 17,775 Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $78,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,871.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 5.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.85.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
