Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,298 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $374.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.44.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.