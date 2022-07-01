Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Stock Holdings Decreased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 14.94% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Direxion World Without Waste ETF alerts:

WWOW opened at $16.95 on Friday. Direxion World Without Waste ETF has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.