Donald (Don) McLay Purchases 500,000 Shares of RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX:RLF) Stock

RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX:RLF – Get Rating) insider Donald (Don) McLay purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,500.00 ($40,625.00).
About RLF AgTech (Get Rating)
RLF AgTech Ltd, through its subsidiary RLF Carbon, provides crop nutrition products in Australia. It offers seed primers, soil and fertigation, and liquid foliar products that helps farmers grow food with enhanced nutritional value while restoring soil quality. The company, through its Plant Proton Delivery Technology enables farmers to grow higher yield and enhanced nutritious produce, as well as reduces atmospheric carbon.
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for RLF AgTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLF AgTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.