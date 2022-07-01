Eagle Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $1,773,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,092,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,266.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,570.44.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

