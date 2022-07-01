Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $33.73 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,689 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 12.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.