Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 269 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 120.9% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.4% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 226,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.62 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.