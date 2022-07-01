Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after acquiring an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 74,633 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,177,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.56.

ESS stock opened at $261.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.89. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

