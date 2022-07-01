Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

NYSE XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

