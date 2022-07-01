Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,109 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $360.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.