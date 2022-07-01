Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 133,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $360.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

