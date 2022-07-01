Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

