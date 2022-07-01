Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 1,012 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 234.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,314 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 955,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after buying an additional 814,541 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 874,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,898,000 after buying an additional 466,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after buying an additional 376,056 shares in the last quarter.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($71.28) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $51.61 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $62.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

