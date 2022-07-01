Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 311 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,366 shares of company stock worth $1,396,145. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $63.28 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

