Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 5,364 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 1,719.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,772,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,912 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,096,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,708,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 547,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMFG. Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.90 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

