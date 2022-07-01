Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mplx by 24.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

MPLX stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

