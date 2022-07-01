Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 633 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.