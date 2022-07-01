Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 225.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sanofi from €118.00 ($125.53) to €119.00 ($126.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

