Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $228.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.