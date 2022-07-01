Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 824 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 374.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109,887 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

