Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DCP opened at $29.58 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.94.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

