Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000.

TSM opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $423.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

