Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.79 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

