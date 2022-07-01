Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

IX stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $82.05 and a 52-week high of $112.91.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). ORIX had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About ORIX (Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

