Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,966 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after buying an additional 807,561 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

OGN stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.