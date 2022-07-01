Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $58,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after buying an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
