Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $58,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after buying an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.