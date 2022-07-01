Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,134,000 after buying an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,844,000 after buying an additional 364,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,290,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 229,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.60) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

ING Groep stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

